France's Free Mobile still makes coverage bar-regulator

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - New French mobile phone operator Iliad continues to meet its coverage commitments, France’s telecom regulator ARCEP said on Wednesday citing an interim report by the National Frequencies Agency.

ANFR has carried out separate checks on Iliad’s service, which is marketed under the Free Mobile brand, following complaints by rival operators that its network was not fully operational.

The final report by ANFR is due to be published at the end of March.

ARCEP said that even if ANFR’s findings are not comparable to its own inspection of Iliad’s infrastructure, they confirm the regulator’s conclusions.

An inspection by ARCEP found that Iliad was covering 27 percent of the French population with its own antennas, meeting the regulatory minimum, ARCEP head Jean-Ludovic Silicani said in parliamentary testimony last month.

ANFR has found that 92 percent of Iliad’s antennas are operating properly, meaning that around 900 of the mobile operator’s 979 antennas are active, which is more than the 735 found by ARCEP, the regulator said.

A media storm ensued after the launch of Free in January, with some reports saying Iliad was turning off its own overloaded mobile antennas and sending traffic over incumbent carrier France Telecom’s network under a roaming agreement.

France Telecom said last month that its network was being stressed by rapid growth in traffic brought on by hosting Iliad and vowed to protect its clients from service interruptions.