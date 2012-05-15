FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iliad signs up 2.6 mln mobile customers in Q1
May 15, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Iliad signs up 2.6 mln mobile customers in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France’s new mobile operator Iliad signed up 2.6 million customers to take 3.7 percent of the market since launching its ultra low-cost offers in mid-January, a pace unprecedented among new mobile entrants in Europe.

The buzz around Iliad’s ‘Free Mobile’ offers also allowed the group to recruit 191,000 new broadband customers, its highest level ever and 50 percent of all the new additions in the sector in the first quarter.

“No other new mobile entrant has recruited so many customers so quickly,” said Thomas Reynaud, Iliad’s Chief Financial Officer in an interview on Tuesday. “We’ve really changed the game in the French mobile market.”

The group also posted revenue of 655.7 million euros in the first quarter, with 97.5 million euros coming from the new mobile business.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb

