Iliad roaming deal should end within 5 yrs-watchdog
March 11, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Iliad roaming deal should end within 5 yrs-watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - A roaming contract between network operator France Telecom and mobile rival Iliad should end by 2018 at the latest, France’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday.

“The national roaming contract should not be prolonged past a reasonable deadline: 2016 or 2018,” the Competition Authority said in a statement.

The contract, under which France Telecom carries Iliad’s mobile traffic in areas where the new operator has yet to build its own network, expires in 2018 but there is a window for both parties to end it in 2016. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

