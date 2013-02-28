FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iliad executive rules out Free Mobile merger
February 28, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iliad executive rules out Free Mobile merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Upstart telecoms operator Iliad has no need to pursue a merger for its fast-growing Free Mobile unit, the company’s deputy CEO said on Thursday, pouring cold water on speculation Free could combine with a rival cellular operator.

“In 2012, we reported sales growth of nearly 50 percent, which shows that we have no need for an external deal to bring growth,” Thomas Reynaud said on a conference call.

“It’s not on the agenda,” he added, referring to the merger rumors. “What counts for us is to win fixed-line and mobile market share, to install over the long term and to use our networks.”

Reporting By Catherine Monin; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton

