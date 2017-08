PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Iliad founder and majority shareholder Xavier Niel will sell a 1.72 percent stake in the French telecoms and internet group, bank Societe Generale said in a statement on Tuesday.

Niel's NJJ holding will sell 1,015,400 Iliad shares in a private placement with Societe Generale as sole bookrunner, the bank said. Niel will remain majority shareholder with a 52.43 percent stake following the operation. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Michel rose)