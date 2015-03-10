FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad's Free launches new fixed-line TV box at entry level
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 10, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Iliad's Free launches new fixed-line TV box at entry level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Iliad founder Xavier Niel on Tuesday announced a new bundled fixed-line telecoms, TV and Internet entry level offering from his ‘Free’ brand that he said would include technology for the highest-definition broadcasting.

Shares in companies that offer rival mobile telecoms services, Numericable, Orange and Bouygues , climbed 1.6-2.4 percent after the announcement. The sector had lost ground on Monday amid fears Niel’s scheduled announcement might involve a mobile price cut that would pressure their margins and market share.

“Our core business is in the fixed area... We said in November we would launch a little surprise and so it will be in fixed,” Niel said at a presentation.

“To my competitors I say calm down, calm down, everything will be fine.”

Iliad shares were up 3 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.