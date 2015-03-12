FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iliad aims for 2015 CAPEX in similar range as last year - CFO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 12, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Iliad aims for 2015 CAPEX in similar range as last year - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s low-cost telecom operator Iliad aims to keep spending on networks at broadly the same level this year as last, its finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Iliad, which markets its services under the brand name Free, is racing to build out a national mobile network and wean itself off a roaming agreement with Orange by end 2018.

“We should see an envelope of investment relatively similar to last year,” said Thomas Reynaud in an interview.

It put up 1,900 mobile towers last year, aims for at least 1,500 this year, and will also convert many to faster mobile broadband technology known as 4G.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
