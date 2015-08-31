Iliad confirms annual operating profit goal

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French low-cost telecoms group <Iliad ILD.PA> confirmed its goal to improve operating profit by 10 percent this year after increasing its mobile market share in the first half.

Iliad, which competes with market leader Orange, Numericable-SFR, and Bouygues Telecom, said on Monday first-half sales rose 7 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Analysts had expected sales of 2.18 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 16 percent to 725 million euros, Iliad said. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Edited by Laurence Frost)