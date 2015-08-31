FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad confirms annual operating profit goal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 31, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Iliad confirms annual operating profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French low-cost telecoms group <Iliad ILD.PA> confirmed its goal to improve operating profit by 10 percent this year after increasing its mobile market share in the first half.

Iliad, which competes with market leader Orange, Numericable-SFR, and Bouygues Telecom, said on Monday first-half sales rose 7 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Analysts had expected sales of 2.18 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 16 percent to 725 million euros, Iliad said. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Edited by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.