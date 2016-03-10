FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Iliad says 2015 sales rise on mobile growth
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 10, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

France's Iliad says 2015 sales rise on mobile growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad reported a 7.4 percent percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, driven by strong growth in its mobile business.

Iliad, which markets its services under the Free brand, is racing to build out a national mobile network and wean itself off a roaming agreement with Orange by the end of 2017.

The company said 2015 core operating profit rose 16 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). It said it expected a slight increase in capital expenditure in 2016 and reiterated its goal of a core operating margin of over 40 percent by the end of the decade.

Iliad said it gained 1.6 million subscribers in its mobile business in 2015. It gained 270,000 new broadband subscribers in the competitive landline segment last year, with average revenue per user (ARPU) of 34.5 euros ($37.9), compared with 35.10 euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.