France's Iliad says 2015 sales rise on mobile growth

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad reported a 7.4 percent percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, driven by strong growth in its mobile business.

Iliad, which markets its services under the Free brand, is racing to build out a national mobile network and wean itself off a roaming agreement with Orange by the end of 2017.

The company said 2015 core operating profit rose 16 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). It said it expected a slight increase in capital expenditure in 2016 and reiterated its goal of a core operating margin of over 40 percent by the end of the decade.

Iliad said it gained 1.6 million subscribers in its mobile business in 2015. It gained 270,000 new broadband subscribers in the competitive landline segment last year, with average revenue per user (ARPU) of 34.5 euros ($37.9), compared with 35.10 euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)