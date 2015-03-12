France's low-cost telco Iliad aims to raise operating profit by 10 pct

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad pledged to raise operating profit by 10 percent this year after it reached 15 percent share in mobile three years after shaking up the market with low-cost, no-contract plans.

Founded and majority owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, Iliad sparked a price war in mobile in 2012, forcing larger rivals Orange, Numericable-SFR and Bouygues Telecom to cut costs to cope.

For 2014, the group posted sales up 11.2 percent to 4.17 billion euros ($4.39 billion), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) up 6.6 percent to 1.28 billion euro.

Net income rose 4.9 percent to 278.4 million euro.

The results were in line with analysts’ expectations for sales and EBITDA, and lower than the 308.65 million euros expected for net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)