Iliad says mobile market share climbs to 12 percent
March 10, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Iliad says mobile market share climbs to 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - France’s low-cost telecom Iliad posted a strong rise in sales and profit last year as it invested to build its mobile network across France.

It recruited 2.8 million customers to its mobile service to reach 12 percent market share since launching in January 2012.

Iliad also stands to benefit from the potential consolidation of the French telecom sector now underway after Vivendi received two bids for the country’s second-biggest operator SFR.

Revenue rose 19 pct to 3.7 billion euros ($5.13 billion), EBITDA rose 31 percent to 1.2 billion euros, while net profit was up 42 percent to 265 million.

Analysts had predicted sales last year of 3.75 billion euros, EBITDA of 1.16 billion, and net profit of 299 million. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Natalie Huet)

