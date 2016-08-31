FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iliad H1 core operating profit up 11.5 pct, wins new customers
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 31, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Iliad H1 core operating profit up 11.5 pct, wins new customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad said on Wednesday its broadband average revenue per user fell in the first half but it continued to win customers in both the mobile and broadband businesses.

Iliad's core operating profit grew by 11.5 percent from a year ago to 808.5 million euros ($901.80 million) while consolidated revenues advanced by 6.3 percent to 2.3 billion euros.

Broadband average revenue per user fell to 33.90 euros from 34.50 euros a year ago.

Iliad also confirmed its full-year targets. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, edited by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
