#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 7, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 5 months ago

Telecoms group Iliad 2016 core operating profits rise 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad reported on Tuesday a 12.5 percent rise in its full-year core operating profits, propelled by higher margins at its mobile business.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 1.675 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2016, Iliad said in a statement.

The group, controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel, said it added about 1 million mobile subscribers in its home country.

It also set out a full-year capital expenditure target for France in the range of 1.4 to 1.5 billion euros for 2017 and 2018. It also said it would generate more than 1 billion euros in EBITDA, before capital expenditure in France from 2020.

It confirmed its target to achieve a consolidated EBITDA margin of more than 40 percent by 2020.

$1 = 0.9449 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

