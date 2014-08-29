FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong mobile growth drives Iliad H1 sales up 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Strong mobile growth drives Iliad H1 sales up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Strong subscriptions to its low-cost mobile phone services drove French telecoms group Iliad’s first-half revenue 10.4 percent higher to 2.02 billion euros ($2.66 billion).

Mobile revenue jumped 24.1 percent to 745.7 million euros, with more than one million new net subscribers in the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.6 percent to 624.2 million euros, while net profit slid 1.3 percent 140 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said that Iliad’s bid made in early August for T-Mobile US was “pertinent”. Parent company Deutsche Telekom had dismissed it as too low.

1 US dollar = 0.7608 euro Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.