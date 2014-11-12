Iliad says Q3 revenues rise 12 pct

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French telecom firm Iliad posted on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in third quarter revenue as it added more mobile subscribers and clients increased foreign mobile use during the summer holiday period.

Iliad said it signed 480,000 new mobile subscribers in the period, bringing the total to 9.6 million and giving the company a 14 percent share of the market.

The group’s revenues reached 1.055 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the third quarter, up from 944 million euros in the same period of last year, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by dominique Vidalon)