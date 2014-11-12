FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad says Q3 revenues rise 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 12, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Iliad says Q3 revenues rise 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French telecom firm Iliad posted on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in third quarter revenue as it added more mobile subscribers and clients increased foreign mobile use during the summer holiday period.

Iliad said it signed 480,000 new mobile subscribers in the period, bringing the total to 9.6 million and giving the company a 14 percent share of the market.

The group’s revenues reached 1.055 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the third quarter, up from 944 million euros in the same period of last year, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.