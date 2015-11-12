Iliad Q3 revenue rises 5.3 pct on mobile growth

Nov 12 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad reported a 5.3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by strong growth in its mobile business.

The company, which competes with Orange, Numericable-SFR and Bouygues Telecom, had 390,000 new mobile subscribers in the third quarter, it said in a statement.

Iliad said it gained 91,000 new broadband subscribers in the competitive landline segment, with average revenue per user (ARPU) remaining stable at 34.50 euros ($37.09).

Cosolidated third-quarter revenue was 1.11 billion euros, with 11 percent growth in mobile revenue compensating for more modest growth of 1.4 percent at Iliad’s landline business.

Iliad shares closed up 1.3 percent at 195.80 euros on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of 11.5 billion euros. The stock has gained 11 percent in the last month. ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by James Regan)