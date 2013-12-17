FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad to rent out high-end smartphones
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 9:15 AM / 4 years ago

Iliad to rent out high-end smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Low-cost mobile operator Iliad will lease high-end smartphones to subscribers of its 19.99 euro or 15.99 euro per month Free Mobile packages as it continues to heap pressure on France’s leading telecoms operators.

Subscribers to the Free Mobile packages can now rent high-end smartphones, such as Apple Inc’s iPhone 5S, or Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S4, for 12 euros ($16.50) a month over two years, with an initial payment of 49 euros.

Earlier this month, Iliad added 4G high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile offers without raising the price.

This increased competition with Orange, Vivendi’s SFR and Bouygues Telecom, who had hoped their newly built 4G networks would command higher prices and help to restore profits hit by the emergence of Iliad.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.