FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French watchdog against plan for SFR, Free merger - report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

French watchdog against plan for SFR, Free merger - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - France’s antitrust watchdog has opposed a proposal by Iliad and Vivendi to merge their mobile telecoms units, BFM radio reported on its website.

The two companies have contacted French competition authorities about a possible merger between Iliad’s low-cost mobile operator Free and Vivendi’s SFR, BFM said.

SFR, Vivendi’s biggest unit, is suffering from the arrival of Free in the market last January.

Entertainment-to-media conglomerate Vivendi began a strategy review in May to boost its flagging share price and cut debt, and has put units in Brazil and Morocco up for sale.

Its chief executive said last month the future of SFR would depend, in part, on whether regulators approved network-sharing deals or mergers.

BFM also reported that industrialist Vincent Bollore, who was given a seat on Vivendi’s board in December, would be opposed to an eventual merger between SFR and French cable operator Numericable.

Iliad, Vivendi and France’s Autorite de la Concurrence were not available for comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.