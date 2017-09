Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj : * Yhtymä oyj’s interim report 1 January-30 June 2014 * Says Q2 revenue EUR 10.8 million versus EUR 11.6 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 2.5 million versus EUR 3.9 million * Says 2014 net sales are estimated to decline from the 2013 level * Sees 2014 group operating profit excluding share of Alma Media’s and other

associated companies’ results to decline from 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage