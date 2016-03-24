FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. state contractor to pay $3 million for illegal outsourcing
March 24, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

N.Y. state contractor to pay $3 million for illegal outsourcing

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

An upstate New York government contractor who illegally outsourced work involving confidential data to India will pay more than $3 million in penalties and other costs, the New York attorney general announced on Thursday.

Focused Technologies Imaging Services of Menands, New York, landed a $3.45 million contract in 2008 to digitally scan and index 22 million fingerprint cards for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, according to an agreement between the company and the attorney general.

