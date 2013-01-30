FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois' $500 mln GO bond sale postponed - source
January 30, 2013

Illinois' $500 mln GO bond sale postponed - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Illinois’ $500 million general obligation bond sale that was scheduled to price on Wednesday has been postponed, said a market source.

No new date has been set yet for the sale, the source added.

This was Illinois’ first deal since a state legislative session ended this month without any resolution to a huge unfunded public pension liability that threatens to erode the state’s credit rating further.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday cut Illinois rating to A-minus with a negative outlook from A.

