a year ago
Illinois' yield spreads widen in $550 mln bond sale
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Illinois' yield spreads widen in $550 mln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of American Merrill Lynch won $550 million of Illinois general obligation bonds in competitive bidding on Thursday with wider spreads over the U.S. municipal market's benchmark yield scale.

Bonds due in 2026 with a 5 percent coupon were priced to yield 3.32 percent, which is 185 basis points over Municipal Market Data's triple-A yield scale. The spread was 175 basis points ahead of the bond sale, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
