Illinois sells $480 mln of bonds at high yields

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Illinois sold $480 million of bonds on Thursday at high yield levels that underscore the U.S. municipal market's unease with the state's fiscal woes.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch won the general obligation bonds in competitive bidding with yields topping out at 4.48 percent for bonds due in 2041 with a 5 percent coupon.

That put Illinois' so-called credit spread at 200 basis points over Municipal Market Data's (MMD) benchmark triple-A yield scale, matching the spread for some longer bonds in the state's previous bond sale, according to MMD.

By contrast, California's spread for 25-year bonds stood at just 20 basis points over the scale on Thursday, while New Jersey's was 68 basis points, MMD data showed.

Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, is limping through its second straight year without a complete budget. A political impasse, along with a $111 billion unfunded pension liability and a growing pile of unpaid bills, have pounded Illinois' credit ratings into the low investment-grade level of triple-B.

In last month's $1.3 billion Illinois GO refunding bond issue, the spread for 10-year bonds widened to 200 basis points over the scale from 162 basis points prior to the sale. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)