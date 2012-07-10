FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois gov. signs bill authorizing $1.6 bln bonds
July 10, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Illinois gov. signs bill authorizing $1.6 bln bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on Tuesday signed a bill authorizing the sale of $1.6 billion of bonds to fund road, rail and mass-transit projects.

Quinn, a Democrat, said the new law will extend the $31 billion, six-year Illinois Jobs Now program that was begun in 2009 to improve the state’s infrastructure and spur job creation.

John Sinsheimer, Illinois’ capital markets director, said the actual sale of the bonds will depend on when the projects are launched and when they need the money.

Some of the new authorization could be included in a $300 million to $500 million general obligation bond issue the state may sell competitively this fall, he said.

Illinois is also planning a $40 million GO bond sale to fund technology projects in the fall. And next week the state will sell about $1.5 billion of revenue bonds to pay off its federal unemployment insurance loan, according to Sinsheimer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
