Illinois sells $480 mln bonds at overall rate near 4 pct
January 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois sells $480 mln bonds at overall rate near 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch won $480 million of Illinois general obligation bonds on Thursday with a bid that resulted in an overall interest cost of 3.9989 percent for the fiscally shaky state, which has not issued any debt in 20 months.

Yields in the issue topped out at 4.27 percent in 2041 with a 5 percent coupon, which is 161 basis points over the 2.66 percent yield an AAA-rated issuer’s bonds would fetch in the U.S. municipal market, according to Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

Illinois has the lowest credit ratings among the 50 states. Still, the 161-basis-point so-called credit spread over MMD’s scale is down from the state’s 170-basis-point spread heading into the bond sale.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler

