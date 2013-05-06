FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P rates Build Illinois Bonds AAA with stable outlook
May 6, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

S&P rates Build Illinois Bonds AAA with stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday affirmed an AAA rating and stable outlook for this week’s sale of $300 million of taxable Build Illinois sales tax revenue bonds.

“The ratings reflect what we view as a diverse economic base and above-average income levels supporting sales tax collections, and extremely strong debt service coverage,” S&P analyst Robin Prunty said in a statement.

The revenue bonds are rated higher than Illinois’ general obligation debt, which at A-minus with a negative outlook, is the lowest level among states. The Build Illinois Bonds are scheduled for competitive bidding on Thursday.

