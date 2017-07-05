CHICAGO, July 5 Prices on some Illinois general
obligation bonds rose in secondary market trading on Wednesday
after a holiday weekend packed with legislative action on the
state's first budget since 2015.
Spreads on bonds due in 2025 tightened to a range of 238 to
210 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
yield scale from a previous 276 basis points, according to MMD.
For some bonds maturing in 2029, the spread narrowed to 220
basis points over the scale from 275 basis points.
"It's clearly a pretty big (spread) tightening in the wake
of the budget legislation," said MMD analyst Greg Saulnier.
Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the
Democratic-controlled Illinois House and Senate passed a $36
billion fiscal 2018 spending plan and $5 billion income tax hike
aimed at ending a two-year budget impasse.
While Republican Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed the trio of
budget and revenue bills on Tuesday, the Senate quickly overrode
his action.
It is now up to the House to vote to overturn the vetoes and
enact the budget and tax hike. It was not clear when that
chamber would take up the vetoes.
Illinois has the widest so-called credit spreads over MMD's
scale and the lowest credit ratings among the 50 U.S. states.
With the budget impasse entering a third-straight year with
Saturday's start of fiscal 2018, Illinois risked having its bond
ratings sink to junk.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)