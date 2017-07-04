CHICAGO, July 4 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
announced on Tuesday his veto of a $5 billion income tax rate
hike that was the lynchpin of a newly passed bipartisan budget
package designed to end the state’s record-setting fiscal
impasse, he announced via social media.
“I just vetoed Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent
income tax increase,” the Republican governor announced in posts
to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, referring to Democratic
House Speaker Michael Madigan, the package’s main legislative
architect.
The posts did not disclose whether he had taken similar
action on spending and borrowing measures that made up the
entire package.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)