By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, July 5
CHICAGO, July 5 A Democratic plan to end
Illinois’ crippling two-year budget stalemate is poised to be
enacted by the state House of Representatives on Thursday, but
the nearly 2,000-page package leaves gaping financial holes
unresolved.
The fiscal 2018 budget plan, which has drawn both Democratic
and Republican support in the legislature, does not guarantee
funding for public schools to open on time next month. The plan
identifies only enough funding to pay down roughly a third of
the state's record $15 billion unpaid bill backlog.
In addition, no substantial progress was made to reduce
Illinois’ paralyzing $130 billion unfunded pension liability.
The state's pension contribution is set to consume more than
$7.8 billion of the state's $36 billion budget in the fiscal
year that began July 1.
Illinois on Thursday could end its dubious status as the
only state to ever go multiple years without a full operating
budget if the Democratic-led legislative chamber passes a budget
and then overturns an expected veto from Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner. The bill increases the state's personal income tax
from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent and corporate income tax from
5.25 percent to 7 percent.
Moody’s Investors Service issued a warning on Wednesday that
even if the House follows identical Senate action Monday and
overrides Rauner’s vetoes, the nation’s fifth-largest state
risks a credit rating downgrade to junk because of unaddressed
fiscal woes.
Moody's said the budget plan falls short of adequately
addressing pensions and the backlog of unpaid bills. "It's not
clear to me that they won't quickly find themselves with a
comparable backlog and more long-term bonded debt," said Moody's
analyst Ted Hampton.
Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, a
Chicago-based government finance watchdog, said the bill does
not provide stability. “What rating agencies are pointing to,
even with the tax increase if the General Assembly overrides the
governor and with the spending plan as approved, the state still
has severe financial challenges going forward,” he said.
Drafters of the budget package inserted language that ties
release of billions of dollars for K-12 education to enactment
of a school-funding overhaul that Rauner has called a “bailout”
for Chicago’s cash-strapped school system. The House and Senate
have passed the funding revamp, but Rauner has threatened to
veto it.
If Republicans and Democrats do not reconcile their
differences before the first state payment goes to schools in
August, about a dozen financially struggling public school
systems might not open for classes next month, said Roger Eddy,
executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards.
“We’re talking about children that are going to be affected
by this stalemate at this point. That is absolutely not an
exaggeration. This is real, and it’s going to happen,” Eddy told
Reuters.
The budget impasse also resulted in a halt of construction
projects and Illinois suspended sales of Powerball and Mega
Millions tickets.
In another key area--the state's $14.7 billion backlog of
unpaid bills--the plan authorizes only $6 billion of general
obligation bonds, as well as $1.5 billion in borrowings and
transfers from other state funds for that purpose.
Sufficient money exists only to support $3 billion of $6
billion in authorized bonding, which in turn would generate $2
billion in federal matching Medicaid dollars for unpaid bills.
The budget also purports to save $500 million from pension
changes, although there were slim details on how those savings
would be realized.
“The pension reform in (the legislation) doesn’t look like
it’s really revolutionary or will move the needle in any big
way,” Hampton said.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)