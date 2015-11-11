Piecemeal funding bill passes Illinois House in bipartisan vote

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prize-deprived lottery winners and cash-starved municipalities would get paid under a $1.9 billion appropriations bill that advanced in the Illinois Legislature on Tuesday, in a fleeting moment of bipartisanship in a months-long budget impasse.

By a 115-1 vote, the Illinois House sent the funding package to the Senate, but it was unclear whether the measure would wind up being voted on before the end of the year.

“This is a very important step,” said Representative Martin Moylan, a Democrat from northwest suburban Chicago who sponsored the legislation.

The bill authorized $1 billion in spending by the state lottery system, which has suspended payouts on prizes exceeding $600 because it lacked appropriation authority. It also freed up $582 million owed to municipalities in sales-tax revenue on fuel and another $100 million in video gaming proceeds. Statewide 9-1-1 centers also would receive funding under the legislation.

An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

In a memo to state lawmakers, a top Rauner aide said the governor was “comfortable” with the version of the bill before the House on Tuesday. But Rauner’s administration encouraged additional spending authority for road salt purchases heading into the winter, veterans homes, and debt service on about $41 million of insured state civic center bonds that have a $13.1 million payment due on Dec. 15. If there is no appropriation, debt service can be paid out of a reserve fund.

Following the vote, House Speaker Michael Madigan told reporters his chamber was willing to consider the governor’s additions to the bill.

Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, will work with the governor and House on the measure, according to his spokeswoman, who was non-committal about whether the chamber would return to the state capital before year end. (Additional reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)