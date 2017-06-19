By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging
payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse
will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal
judge, an attorney said on Monday.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Lefkow
directed both sides to file motions on Tuesday if they failed to
reach a negotiated solution that would put Illinois in
substantial compliance with federal consent decrees on Medicaid,
the healthcare program for the poor and disabled.
"We're still talking to the state," said Tom Yates,
executive director of Legal Council for Health Justice, who is
representing the state's 3 million Medicaid recipients.
Yates added while he could not divulge details of the talks,
no motion will be filed on Tuesday on behalf the recipients,
some of whom could lose their access to medical services because
Illinois owes Medicaid providers $2 billion.
Eileen Boyce, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Attorney
General's office, confirmed that talks were ongoing and said the
office did not plan to file a motion on behalf of the state on
Tuesday.
Lefkow's June 7 order found Illinois' minimal payments to
managed care organizations that in turn pay doctors and others
did not comply with the consent decrees, which resulted from two
cases filed against the state in 1992. In the wake of the order,
Illinois general obligation bond prices plummeted and yields
soared in U.S. municipal market trading, although the bonds
subsequently clawed back some losses.
An impasse between Illinois' Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature has left the nation's
fifth-largest state without a complete budget for an
unprecedented two-straight fiscal years.
As a result, the state has amassed an unpaid bill pile
topping $15 billion, while payments mandated by state law for
expenses such as debt service on bonds and pensions were made in
full.
The next court status hearing for the Medicaid cases is
scheduled for June 28, just days before the July 1 start of
Illinois' new fiscal year.
Governor Bruce Rauner has ordered lawmakers into a special
session beginning on Wednesday to pass a fiscal 2018 budget.
Entering a third-straight fiscal year without a spending
plan could sink Illinois' credit ratings to "junk," a first for
any U.S. state, leaving some investors unable to buy the state's
debt and others to demand even fatter yields.