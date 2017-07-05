By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, July 5
CHICAGO, July 5 The Illinois House on Thursday
will attempt to overturn Governor Bruce Rauner's vetoes of
spending and revenue bills and end a two-year budget impasse
that threatens to sink the state's credit ratings to junk.
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced the plan
on Wednesday, saying "House Democrats look forward to working
with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to begin
healing the wounds of the last several years."
A stalemate between the Republican governor and Democrats
who control the legislature has left the nation's fifth-largest
state without a complete budget for two-straight fiscal years.
Since fiscal 2018 began on Saturday, the House and Senate in
bipartisan votes passed a $36 billion fiscal 2018 spending plan
and $5 billion income tax hike to avoid Illinois becoming the
first-ever U.S. state whose credit is rated junk.
Rauner vetoed the trio of budget-related bills on Tuesday
only to have that action quickly overridden by the Senate. The
House will now attempt to follow suit and enact the budget and
tax hike by overturning the governor's vetoes.
The governor said he is working to sustain his vetoes.
"I can tell you this,” Rauner told reporters on Chicago’s
South side on Wednesday. “We are doing everything we can to push
that my veto is not overridden. My veto should not be
overridden.”
He lashed out at those who defied his wishes by voting for
the Madigan-backed budget package, including 15 House
Republicans.
"What we have is a continuing failure by elected officials
in Springfield on both sides of the aisle that’s been led by
Speaker Madigan for 35 years,” Rauner said. “This is more of the
same. The system is broken.”
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Reuters that he and
Rauner are attempting to persuade the House Republicans who
offered pivotal support for the Democratic tax hike to
reconsider their backing because “there’s a better deal to be
had,” but Durkin stopped short of predicting he and the governor
could block the overrides.
“I think the Democrats, if they want to get it done, find
the votes,” Durkin said. “I’ve seen this before.”
Durkin said he had no plans to take any punitive actions
against those Republicans for voting as they did, but predicted
“it’s definitely a possibility” some will face primary
challenges from the Republican Party’s anti-tax wing in the 2018
elections.
Illinois has relied on court-ordered and state-mandated
spending to keep operating over the past two fiscal years. The
lack of a fiscal 2018 budget shut down major transportation
projects and forced the state out of the lucrative Powerball and
Mega Millions lotteries.
Meanwhile, long waits for state bill payments forced some
social service providers to drastically scale back operations.
(Additional reporting by Julia Jacobs in Chicago; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)