Illinois' Rauner backs Democrat plan to curb state pension costs

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they will endorse a Senate Democratic approach to curbing the state’s $111 billion unfunded pension liability.

Rauner said the initiative would give workers a choice between having future salary increases count toward their pensions or continuing to get 3 percent compounded annual cost-of-living increases upon retirement.

“This does not go as far as we need to... But it’s a step in the right direction,” Rauner told reporters at a news conference. He added it would save the state $1 billion annually. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)