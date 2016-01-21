FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois' Rauner backs Democrat plan to curb state pension costs
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois' Rauner backs Democrat plan to curb state pension costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they will endorse a Senate Democratic approach to curbing the state’s $111 billion unfunded pension liability.

Rauner said the initiative would give workers a choice between having future salary increases count toward their pensions or continuing to get 3 percent compounded annual cost-of-living increases upon retirement.

“This does not go as far as we need to... But it’s a step in the right direction,” Rauner told reporters at a news conference. He added it would save the state $1 billion annually. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.