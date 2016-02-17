Illinois governor seeks power to balance state budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb 17 (Reuters) - Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday called on Democrats who control the legislature to give him the power to balance the state’s chronically unbalanced budget if they continue to reject his proposed reform package.

In his second budget address to the legislature since taking office, Rauner said residents were “sick and tired” of a political impasse that has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a full budget for nearly eight months.

He also pledged to work on a bipartisan plan to revamp the state’s school funding system, while warning that the Chicago Public Schools “is threatening a lawsuit against the state.”