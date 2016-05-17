Illinois budget talks produce little movement as deadline nears

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Illinois’ record budget impasse showed no sign of ending on Tuesday after talks between Governor Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders yielded no breakthroughs and Democrats advanced a piecemeal spending package for low-income college students.

Eleven months into its fiscal year, Illinois is the only state in the country without a complete operating budget. The first-term Republican governor and Democrats who control the state legislature disagree on his insistence that a series of business-friendly, union-weakening changes be tied to passage of a state spending plan.

The legislature faces a May 31 deadline to pass budgets for this fiscal year and for the 2017 fiscal year that begins July 1. If no agreement materializes, efforts to strike a deal become more complicated after June 1 because three-fifths majorities, rather than bare legislative majorities, are required to pass bills.

After huddling in budget talks for close to an hour, Rauner and his Democratic rivals agreed to create “working groups” of rank-and-file legislators to negotiate the non-budgetary elements of his so-called turnaround agenda.

But afterward, House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat who is the governor’s main political antagonist, renewed his stance that Rauner’s bid to make it more difficult for injured workers to get compensation from their employers and to weaken collective-bargaining rights, among other things, represented “attacks” on the middle class.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin nonetheless praised Madigan’s willingness to create working groups to study Rauner’s non-budgetary agenda as a “reversal” on the speaker’s part. But Durkin’s counterpart in the Illinois Senate voiced skepticism since similar working groups last year failed to give Rauner any legislative wins on his agenda.

“We’ve had a lot of working groups, and (Madigan) disavows any knowledge or interest of them every time,” Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno said. “This will be one more go-around.”

In a sign that no overarching budget deal is imminent, Madigan engineered House passage of a $227 million package to fund Monetary Award Program scholarships for low-income college students. The Senate-bound measure passed the House 68-45 over Republican complaints the move was merely an election-year “dog-and-pony show” orchestrated by Madigan.

“Governor Rauner remains committed to reaching a balanced budget alongside meaningful reforms in a bipartisan manner,” Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Dan Grebler)