3 months ago
Illinois' pile of unpaid bills reaches record $14.3 bln
May 17, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 3 months ago

Illinois' pile of unpaid bills reaches record $14.3 bln

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Illinois' unpaid bill backlog, a barometer of the state's deep financial woes, hit a new record high of $14.3 billion, as the legislature nears the May 31 end of its session without a budget deal, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.

The bill pile jumped from $13.3 billion after the governor's budget office this week reported more than $1 billion in liabilities held at state agencies, the comptroller said.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

