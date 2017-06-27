By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 27 Negotiations over increasing
Illinois' payments to Medicaid providers have failed, opening
the door for a U.S. judge to force the cash-strapped state to
pay as much as $1 billion a month to ensure medical care
continues for the program's three million recipients, according
to a court filing on Monday.
The move would cause a huge problem for the state, which has
accumulated a $15 billion bill backlog due to a budget stalemate
between its Republican governor and Democrats who control the
legislature. It could force Illinois to stop making full
payments on other state-mandated or court-ordered spending such
as pensions and payroll.
The filing in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing
Medicaid recipients asked Judge Joan Lefkow to order the state
to pay $500 million a month for four months to start reducing a
$3.1 billion pile of unpaid bills owed to managed care
organizations that turn pay doctors and others.
As long as Illinois remains without an enacted budget, the
proposed order calls for the state to spend an additional $586
million a month to cover Medicaid-related bills incurred after
June 30, 2017.
The proposed order noted that eventual federal Medicaid
reimbursements would reduce Illinois' monthly outlay to $543
million.
The two sides are scheduled to appear on Wednesday before
Lefkow, who previously ruled Illinois' minimal payments to
managed care organizations did not comply with federal consent
decrees that resulted from two cases filed against the state in
1992.
The judge had ordered negotiations aimed at getting Illinois
to "substantial" compliance with the decrees, noting the state
has managed to make its monthly bond and pension payments on
time and in full.
Monthly payments related to the Medicaid and other consent
decrees have totaled only about $160 million.
In the wake of Lefkow's order, Illinois general obligation
bond prices plummeted and yields soared in municipal market
trading, although the bonds subsequently clawed back some
losses. The state comptroller last week pledged to not delay or
diminish bond payments.
Illinois Attorney General spokeswoman Eileen Boyce said the
filing is under review "in light of the state's ongoing severe
fiscal crisis."
Rauner ordered lawmakers back into a special session, which
began June 21 and is scheduled to end on Friday, to pass a
budget before fiscal 2018 begins on Saturday.
Entering a third-straight fiscal year without a spending
plan could sink Illinois' credit ratings to "junk," a first for
any U.S. state.