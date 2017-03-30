Illinois risks rating downgrade without budget deal-Moody's

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - Illinois' already low credit rating could be downgraded if the state does not end its record-breaking 21-month budget impasse over the next two months, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

The credit rating agency said the state is at a "critical juncture," and that failure to reach a budget consensus by the May 31 end of the current legislative session would "signal deepening political paralysis, heightening the risk of creditor-adverse actions."