Illinois lawmakers pass bill to unclog budget impasse

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Illinois lawmakers broke a historic year-long budget impasse on Thursday, approving a budget bill to complete the current fiscal year, fund fiscal 2017 through December, and ensure schools will open in the fall.

The House and Senate approved $25 billion to plug fiscal 2016 spending holes and about $50 billion to fund colleges, universities, social services, capital projects and other state functions for six months starting Friday. The budget bill includes $11.1 billion to fund K-12 schools for all of fiscal 2017. (Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)