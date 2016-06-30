FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois lawmakers pass bill to unclog budget impasse
June 30, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Illinois lawmakers pass bill to unclog budget impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Illinois lawmakers broke a historic year-long budget impasse on Thursday, approving a budget bill to complete the current fiscal year, fund fiscal 2017 through December, and ensure schools will open in the fall.

The House and Senate approved $25 billion to plug fiscal 2016 spending holes and about $50 billion to fund colleges, universities, social services, capital projects and other state functions for six months starting Friday. The budget bill includes $11.1 billion to fund K-12 schools for all of fiscal 2017. (Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

