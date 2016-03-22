Chicago investment advisor sentenced for defrauding bank, NBA star

(Reuters) - A Chicago investment advisor was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for defrauding a bank and two clients, including former NBA all-star Scottie Pippen, out of more than $3.2 million, prosecutors said.

Robert J. Lunn, 66, was convicted in 2014 on five counts of bank fraud for misleading Leaders Bank to obtain a line of credit and loans to benefit his business, Lunn Partners LLC, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Lunn used nearly all of the fraudulently obtained funds for his own benefit and to pay some of his other clients, prosecutors said.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle ordered Lunn to pay restitution of more than $1.16 million to the bank and $400,000 to Pippen, a former Hall of Fame player for the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association, prosecutors said.

“It is clear from the evidence that Lunn’s avarice knows no bounds,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth E. Yeadon and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard G. Stoltz said in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “He enriched himself by taking out the fraudulent loans and went to great lengths to conceal his crime.”

Lunn’s attorney, John Beal, said he plans to file an appeal, arguing the case revolved around investments made by Lunn that went “awry” and resulted in bankruptcy for his client.

Lunn lied to the bank about the value of his assets and the purpose of the financing, as well as fraudulently stating that Pippen and the second client, retired venture capitalist Robert Geras, were aware of the loans, prosecutors said.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed Lunn obtained a credit line in May 2001 for $480,000 from the bank, and twice increased it in 2004 - ultimately to $1.32 million - after submitting financial statements that falsely claimed personal ownership of millions of dollars in stocks.

Additionally, Lunn arranged for an unsecured bank loan of $1.4 million, purportedly for Pippen, by claiming the former NBA star would use the money to buy an interest in an airplane, prosecutors said.