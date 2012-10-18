FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2012 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

Illinois unveils $1 bln bond program for water projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Illinois launched a $1 billion, bond-financed plan on Thursday to help local governments fund improvements to their water systems.

The Illinois Finance Authority will issue bonds on behalf of the governments to pay for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects, according to Gov. Pat Quinn’s office.

Chris Meister, the authority’s executive director, said the revolving loan fund bond program will be the state’s first since 2004. He added that the authority has put out a request for proposals for bond underwriters and that the first debt issuance is not expected until next year.

More than 350 local governments have expressed a need for the program, according to the state’s environmental protection agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
