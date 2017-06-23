CHICAGO Repeat gun offenders in Illinois will
face longer prison sentences under a bill Governor Bruce Rauner
signed into law on Friday that aims to curb gun violence in
Chicago, which has long struggled with street shootings and
violent crime.
Rauner, a Republican, signed the bill in Springfield
alongside Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie
Johnson, who has championed the legislation.
"I firmly believe this bill is the first step in creating a
culture, a real culture of accountability in Chicago, among gun
offenders and will make someone think twice about picking up a
gun before they ever use it," Johnson said.
The law will move the sentences for some repeat gun crimes
to a range of seven to 14 years, from a previous three to 14
years. A judge wanting to hand down a lesser sentence would need
to explain why in a written statement.
Chicago, a city of 2.7 million, has had 303 murders this
year, down slightly from 304 over the same period last year,
according to police figures. The number of shootings has dropped
15 percent to 1,277 this year.
The law was a rare point of agreement between Chicago's
Democratic mayor, Rahm Emanuel, and Rauner, who have clashed
recently over the handling of the state's historic budget
impasse.
"Improving public safety is everyone's responsibility, and
this law will help make neighborhoods across Illinois stronger,
safer and more secure," Emanuel said in a statement.
Critics of the measure said it fails to adequately address
the underlying issues driving Chicago's violence.
"We believe that this violence, and the resulting stress and
trauma, is both a public health and community mental health
issue, and as such, would be best served by economic, public
health, and social service interventions and approaches,"
Stephanie Schmitz Bechteler, executive director of the research
and policy center at the Chicago Urban League, which opposed the
law, said by email.
(Additional reporting by Dave McKinney)