By Chris Kenning
CHICAGO, July 11 A Mexican immigrant sued
Chicago police in federal court on Tuesday, saying he was
mistakenly listed in a gang database that cost him federal
protections and will lead to his deportation later this month.
Luis Vicente Pedrote-Salinas, 25, of Chicago, argued in a
lawsuit filed in U.S. district court in Chicago that his false
inclusion on the gang list led immigration agents to raid his
home in 2011 and detain him. He was brought to the United States
when he was five years old.
U.S authorities denied his application for Deferred Action
for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, even though he met all the
requirements, the lawsuit said. President Barack Obama created
DACA to give people brought to the county as children temporary
protection from deportation.
Pedrote must leave the country July 20.
The lawsuit seeks damages and asks the judge to declare that
the city's practices violated Pedrote's constitutional rights.
Chicago police spokesman Frank Giancamilli declined to
comment.
It is not the first lawsuit targeting the Chicago police
database. Sejal Zota, legal director of the National Immigration
Project, sued on behalf of a client in May she said was also
mistakenly listed. Those concerns come as agents of Immigration
and Customs Enforcement increasingly target gang members for
deportation, she said.
"The problem with these databases is you're never informed
that you're part of a gang database, and you're never confronted
with any evidence they're using," she said.
"Mr. Pedrote was not the first, nor the last person to be
targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of false
information ICE received from the CPD," the lawsuit said. "This
gang database is arbitrary, over-inclusive and contains false
information."
Pedrote argued in the lawsuit that no process existed to
allow him to contest inclusion.
Pedrote's troubles began in January 2011, when Chicago
police working as part of a "gang suppression mission" arrested
him on an alcohol-related charge that was later dismissed, the
lawsuit said.
Police then falsely listed him as member of the Latin Kings,
the lawsuit said, including him because of his race, age and
neighborhood, and triggering a "catastrophic chain of events."
In August 2011, Pedrote was arrested by immigration agents
acting on the gang information, the lawsuit said. After six
months jail, he has fought to stay in the country.