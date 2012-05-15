Illinois bill aims to capture Internet gambling money

CHICAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Illinois would gain hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue under legislation introduced on Tu esday to create an Internet gambling platform in the state.

Under Senate President John Cullerton’s bill, Illinois would boost its revenue in the wake of a U.S. Justice Department determination last year that states can legalize and regulate Internet gambling and capture revenue from it.

“At its heart, the proposal creates the division of Internet Gaming within the Illinois Lottery whereby the division’s executive director can establish a single Internet gaming platform to usher in igaming as well as permitting the division to partner with existing Illinois gaming entities and other third parties at the appropriate time,” Cullerton said in a letter on Mon day to legislative leaders and Governor Pat Quinn.

The Chicago Democrat added that the bill has to be approved in the current session, scheduled to end May 31, to qualify under legislation pending in the U.S. Senate that would only allow states with a regulatory framework in place to offer Internet gambling.

The new revenue would be a boon for Illinois, which has an $83 billion unfunded pension liability and a chronic structural budget imbalance. But a spokeswoman for Quinn said the governor wants lawmakers to deal with the state’s pension and Medicaid problems in the current session.

“We need everyone to be focused on solutions to our Medicaid and pension challenges,” said Kelly Kraft, the spokeswoman.

“These systems are broken and going down ‘distraction lane,’ as lawmakers have done for decades in our state, will not solve these two major issues that are consuming 39 percent of taxpayers’ dollars while squeezing out every other area of state government,” she added.

Quinn, a Democrat, last month proposed plans to curb spending on employee pensions and on Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor.

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, has asked his staff to review Cullerton’s bill, according to spokesman Steve Brown. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)