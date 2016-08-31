FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge tosses $100 mln lawsuit against Illinois from unpaid providers
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses $100 mln lawsuit against Illinois from unpaid providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Illinois by a coalition of unpaid social service providers, which had tried to force the state to pay them more than $100 million in overdue bills.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rodolfo Garcia ruled that the state, with about $8 billion in unpaid bills, was immune from lawsuits of this type.

He said, however, that his ruling would allow the human-service organizations to quickly take their case to the Illinois Appellate Court. (Reporting by Dave McKinney)

