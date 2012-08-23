Illinois pension reform inaction a credit negative-Moody's

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Illinois’ failure to improve its sagging public retirement system during a special legislative session last week is a negative credit factor for the state, Moody’s Investors Service said.

“Inaction on the state’s pension liabilities will further strain this lowest-rated U.S. state’s finances,” the credit rating agency said in a report on Thursday.

Illinois has an A2 general obligation rating, the lowest among states Moody’s rates. Ahead of the special session last Friday, Governor Pat Quinn warned that the state’s credit ratings could slide further if action was not taken to lower the $83 billion unfunded pension liability.

However, the one-day session produced no solution for the worst-funded state pension system in the United States amid political squabbling and labor protests.

“There are six legislative session days in late November and early December, but Illinois may not agree on an approach to pension funding until early 2013,” Moody’s said in the report. “In the meantime, the funding challenge will keep growing.”

Meanwhile, the credit rating agency said legislation passed by Michigan lawmakers last week for the state’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System is a positive credit factor for school districts.

“The reforms will reduce (districts’) pension-related budgetary expenses by capping the contribution rate at the fiscal 2012 level, thus shifting subsequent pension contributions to the state,” Moody’s said.

It added that increased employee contributions for pensions and retiree health care will reduce the system’s unfunded liability “to some degree.”