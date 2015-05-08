Illinois' supreme court overturns state's 2013 pension reform law

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Illinois’ supreme court has overturned the state’s 2013 pension reform law, according to a copy of the decision.

Illinois’ reform law, enacted in December 2013, reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits salaries on which pensions are based.

The state has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states and contends pension costs are making it difficult to fund services such as healthcare and public safety.