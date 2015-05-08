FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois' supreme court overturns state's 2013 pension reform law
May 8, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois' supreme court overturns state's 2013 pension reform law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Illinois’ supreme court has overturned the state’s 2013 pension reform law, according to a copy of the decision.

Illinois’ reform law, enacted in December 2013, reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits salaries on which pensions are based.

The state has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states and contends pension costs are making it difficult to fund services such as healthcare and public safety.

Reporting by Megan Davies

