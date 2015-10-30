Mixed results for Illinois' biggest state pension fund in FY 2015

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Illinois’ largest state pension fund ended fiscal 2015 with a slightly improved funded ratio, but a slightly larger unfunded liability, the Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) reported on Friday.

The funded ratio rose to 42 percent from 40.6 percent at the end of fiscal 2014, still far below the 80 percent level considered healthy. The system’s unfunded liability rose to $62.7 billion from $61.5 billion in the previous fiscal year.

A funded ratio is the percentage of a pension’s assets to its liabilities.

“The bottom line is TRS still has less than 50 cents on hand for every dollar that is owed to our members, including members that already are retired. That cannot continue,” said TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram in a statement.

TRS, which is one of five Illinois retirement systems, preliminarily pegged the state’s fiscal 2017 contribution at $3.98 billion, a 6.5 percent increase over the state’s fiscal 2016 payment to the fund.

Illinois has the worst-funded pensions among the 50 states, but limited options to curb costs. The Illinois Supreme Court in May ruled that public sector workers have iron-clad protection against pension benefit cuts in the state’s constitution.

The fifth-largest state is also embroiled in a political battle that has left it without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The state comptroller said earlier this month that cash-flow problems will delay November’s $560 million pension payment.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings cut Illinois’ bond ratings to just three steps above the “junk” level. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)