a year ago
Illinois pension fund lowers investment rate, hikes state payment
August 26, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Illinois pension fund lowers investment rate, hikes state payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Illinois will face an estimated $420 million increase in pension payments after the state's biggest public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.

The Teachers' Retirement System board, acting on the recommendations from its actuarial consultant, voted to lower the rate, a move that will trigger a hike in the state's nearly $3.9 billion payment to the fund for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
