UPDATE 1-Illinois supreme court decision on pension negative -Moody's

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - The decision by the Illinois Supreme Court to void a 2013 pension reform law is negative for the state and puts it under increased pressure to devise a way to pay for liabilities created through decades of insufficient contributions, Moody’s credit rating agency said on Friday.

The court’s ruling on Friday raises doubts that Governor Bruce Rauner’s alternative plan to cut pension costs can be implemented, Moody’s said. The governor’s approach, which has yet to be incorporated in legislation, would force employees’ future benefit accruals into a less-generous plan devised for workers who were hired after 2010, the agency said.

Illinois will come under increasing pressure to manage its pension liabilities through other means, Moody’s said.

A focal point is trying to shifting the funding burden for teachers and public university employees to their employers, which could be negative for the credit standing of state universities and for many local governments, Moody’s said.

Another approach may be cutting spending on other services or raising taxes to free up funds for growing funding requirements, Moody’s said.

At A3 with a negative outlook, Illinois has the lowest Moody’s rating among the 50 states due to its chronic structural budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension liability and revenue loss from the recent partial rollback of temporary income tax rates. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Leslie Adler)